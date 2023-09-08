SEBI Grade A Phase II Exam Admit Card At www.sebi.gov.in

Home

SEBI Grade A Phase II Exam Admit Cards Out At www.sebi.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

Phase II of the SEBI Grade A examination is scheduled to take place on September 17 this year. The test was delayed because of administrative exigency.

There is an important update for those who will appear for the SEBI Grade A Phase II exam this year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally released the admit card for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Legal Stream Phase II Exam 2023. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

The SEBI Grade A Phase II exam is scheduled to take place on September 17 this year. For the unaware, the exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on September 9, however, it was pushed because of administrative exigency.

The latest recruitment drive by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be filling in a total of 25 vacancies.

Meanwhile, according to the official notification by SEBI, “All the candidates who have qualified for the Phase II examination will be able to download the revised call letter from SEBI website shortly. Candidates will receive necessary communication through Email/SMS.”

Candidates can check out the official SEBI notification here.

How To Download SEBI Grade A Phase II Admit Card?

The candidates who want to download the admit card for the SEBI Grade A Phase II examination can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, go to the official website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the link, “Careers—SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 (Legal Stream) – Download of Revised Call Letter for Phase II”

Step 3

Next, click on the admit card link

Step 4

Log in using your details and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 5

After that, check and download the admit card

Step 6

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference

In order to directly download the admit card for the SEBI Grade A Phase II exam the candidates can click here.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A online exam will include two papers. Paper 1 is for English and Paper 2 is for the stream selected by the candidate.

If a candidate wishes to acquire further details regarding the SEBI Grade A Phase II exam, they can go to the official website of SEBI at – https://www.sebi.gov.in/index.html.

