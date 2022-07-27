SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) will end the registration process for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream on July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in before the deadline ends. As per the official notification, the application process has commenced on July 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, read below.Also Read - Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts Till July 30| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

Important Dates

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration begins: July 14, 2022 SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration ends: July 31, 2022 Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for OnLine Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022 Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022 Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated.

Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream: 24 posts

Check Salary

Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute. For more details, check the official notification here. Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 427 Medical Officer Posts Before August 17| Read Details Here

Selection Procedure

As per the recruitment notification, the Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview). Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC/EWSs categories are required to pay Rs 1000 as application fee cum intimation charges. Candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay Rs 100 as intimation charges.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. For more details, check the official website of SEBI.