SEBI Grade A Officer Result 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the result of Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1 on its official website. Those who have applied for SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exam can download their results through the official website of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. The Board has released the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 results for all streams —General, Legal, Information Technology (IT), Research, and Official Language.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

SEBI conducted the Grade A Phase 1 Exam 2022 was held on February 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 120 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Posts at aau.ac.in

SEBI Grade A Officer Result 2022 for Phase 1: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in

Visit the official website of SEBI, Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ SEBI Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1 Download Link.’

: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ Step 3: Click on the relevant streams you appeared for.

Click on the relevant streams you appeared for. Step 4: The SEBI Grade A Result 2022 will be open on the screen.

The SEBI Grade A Result 2022 will be open on the screen. Step 5: Save, Download Grade A Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can click on the direct link given below to download the Results. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 42 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Here's Direct Link

All those who have qualified will be called for the further recruitment process. The selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Assistant Manager in General, Legal, Research, Information Technology (IT), and Official Language streams. To know more about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.