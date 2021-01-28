The Securities and Exchange Board of India has declared SEBI Officer Grade A Result 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results now on the official website. The result for Assistant Manager Phase I is available on the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in. The online examination was conducted by the Board on January 17, 2021. Also Read - IIT Delhi Recruitment 2021: How To Apply Online at www.iitd.ac.in, Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

Click on SEBI Officer Grade A Result 2020 link available on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the stream and a PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All those candidates who have secured 40 percent cut-off marks in the Phase I exam will appear for the Phase II exam. The individual mark sheet for the phase I examination will be displayed on the website shortly.

The marks obtained in Phase I will be used only for shortlisting the candidates for the Phase-II examination process and will not be counted for the final selection of the candidates.

Instructions for downloading Call Letters for Phase II shall be sent separately to the successful candidates through SMS and Email. The candidates must note that the Phase II exam will be conducted on February 27, 2021.