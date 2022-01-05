SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 24, 2022. Registration for the above posts begins from today, January 5, 2022.Also Read - UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Registration For 8085 Posts Begins From Jan 7 on upsssc.gov.in

Vacancy Details Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Before This Date

Officer Grade A: 120 Posts Also Read - South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Clerk, Other Posts on southindianbank.com | Registration Begins From Today

General: 80 Posts

UR: 32

OBC: 22

SC: 11

ST: 7

EWS: 8

Legal: 16 Posts

UR: 11

OBC: 2

SC: 1

ST: 1

EWS: 1

IT: 14

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 3

ST: 3

EWS: 1

Research: 7

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 1

Official Language: 3

UR: 2

OBC: 1

Important Dates

Online application begins from: January 5, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the post: January 24, 2022.

Admit card will release on: February 2022.

Exam date: February 20, 2022.

SEBI Grade A Result Date: February 2022

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Date: April 3, 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General – Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.

Legal – Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

IT – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Phase 1, Phase 2, and Interview. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Click Here: SEBI Recruitment Detailed Notification