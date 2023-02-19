Home

Education

SECL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 405 Posts at secl-cil.in. Class 10th Pass Eligible

SECL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 405 Posts at secl-cil.in. Class 10th Pass Eligible

SECL Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.secl-cil.in

SECL Recruitment 2023: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’ and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’. The application process is underway. The last date for submission of the application form is February 23. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.secl-cil.in. For more details on the Recruitment process, please scroll down.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: February 23, 2023

SECL Vacancy

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’ 350 Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’ 55

SECL Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’ Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board. You may like to read Valid Mining Sirdar ship Certificate of competeny(un-restricted) issued by DGMS, Dhanbad Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’ Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board.

SECL Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared here.

How to Apply For SECL Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 23, 2022, through the official website —www.secl-cil.in.

Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C”

Fill out the application form. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.