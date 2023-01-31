Home

SECL Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 405 Posts; Apply From Feb 3 at secl-cil.in

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at secl-cil.in/career.php till February 23, 2023.

SECL Recruitment 2023: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory Grade ‘C’ post, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at secl-cil.in/career.php. The last date to submit the application form is February 23, 2023. A total of 405 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date of online application: February 03, 2023

Last date of Submission of online application: February 23, 2023

Last date of deposit/payment of application fee: February 24, 2023

Last date of receipt of duly signed printout of the application form: March 7, 2023

Tentative Date for written test: to be announced soon

SECL Vacancy Details

Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory Grade ‘C’ post: 350 posts

Dy. Surveyor, Technical & Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’: 55 posts

SECL Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Mining Sirdar, Technical & Supervisory Grade ‘C’ post: Matriculation or Equivalent Examination passed from Govt recognized board. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Download Link: SECL Job Notification PDF

SECL Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General(UR)/ OBC (Creamy layer & Non-Creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay Rs 1,000+ Rs 180 GST as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at secl-cil.in/career.php. Before applying, the candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for the post for which they intend to apply. The last date for submission of a hard copy of the application is 07 March 2023.