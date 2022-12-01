HTET 2022: Section 144 to be Imposed in Haryana Around Exam Centres. List of Restrictions

HTET 2022: This year more than 3 lakh candidates would appear in the HTET to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana on December 3 and 4, 2022. The board has set up approximately 1,046 examination centres for the exams.

Section 144 to be imposed in Haryana

Chandigarh: In the wake of the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed Deputy Commissioners to clamp prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC, around all centres in their respective districts. The decision has been taken to prevent use of unfair means and gathering of people during the exam.

Section 144 in Haryana: List of Restrictions

Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited.

There will be a ban on processions.

Bursting of firecrackers prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers banned.

Music bands in a procession prohibited.

Social gatherings without permission prohibited.

Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

Sanjeev Kaushal gave the directions during a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of the state in Chandigarh. “For the convenience of visually impaired candidates, additional 50 minutes at the rate of 20 minutes per hour would be given to them during the exam”, The Tribune quoted Kaushal as saying.

Moreover, their OMR sheet would also be sent in a separate envelope by the centre superintendent.