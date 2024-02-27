Home

Education

Section 144 Imposed Around Exam Centres Across Haryana Ahead Of HBSE Board Examinations Starting Today

Section 144 Imposed Around Exam Centres Across Haryana Ahead Of HBSE Board Examinations Starting Today

Ahead of the HBSE Board Exams 2024 which are starting today for both classes 10 and 12, the Education Board Chairman has announced implementation of Section 144 across exam centres in the state.

Section 144 Imposed

New Delhi: This is the time when students of classes 10 and 12 are busy preparing and appearing for their Board Examinations, by CBSE, ISCE or the State Boards. The students have been appearing for the Boards amid the political tensions, Farmers’ Protest and other news events. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) Examinations 2024 are scheduled to begin today, February 27 for classes 10 and 12. Ahead of the Board Exams, the Education Board Chairman has declared the implementation of Section 144 across the examination centres in the state. Here’s all you need to know…

Trending Now

Section 144 Imposed In Haryana Ahead Of HBSE Board Exams

As mentioned earlier, Section 144 has been imposed near the examination centres in Haryana ahead of the HBSE Board Examinations 2024 which will start today, February 27, 2024. The imposition of Section 144 has been announced by Dr VP Yadav, the Education Board Chairman. The Education Board Chairman has further added that the examination will be held at a total of 1484 centers across Haryana and 5,80,533 candidates are expected to appear for these exams.

You may like to read

HBSE Board Exams 2024: Timings, Other Details

The HBSE Board Exams 2024 will be held from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM in a single session and the students are expected to reach their respective examination centres 30 minutes before the exam begins. The students are also advised to follow the instructions stated on the admit card issued to them; electronic devices including smartphones, pagers, etc. are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

HBSE Board Exams 2024: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

Speaking about the exam pattern and marking scheme for the HBSE Board Exams 2024, one-mark objective questions will constitute 25% of the paper and according to Dr VP Yadav, 96% of the questions across the four codes of question papers will be the same – only about 4% will be different. It has also been specified that the order of questions will be different in each code and the answer sheets for the upcoming exams will undergo digital marking. The Haryana Board Exams will end on March 26, 2024 which is one day after Holi for Class 10 and for students of Class 12, the last day of examination is April 2, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.