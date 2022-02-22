SEED 2022 Result: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will declare the SEED result 2022 for B.Des admission tomorrow, February 23 on its official website. Those who have appeared for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) can download their results from the official website, sid.edu.in. The SEED Entrance Exam was conducted on February 13, 2022.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For 202 Posts Begins Tomorrow at indianbank.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates to Remember

SEED Exam 2022: February 13, 2022.

SEED Result 2022: February 23, 2022.

Slot Booking for Personal Interaction: February 26 to February 28, 2022

Portfolio upload: From February 26 to March 08, 2022

PRPI Admit Card: March 03, 2022

Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI)-Phase 1 (Online): From March 04 to March 07, 2022

Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload for Phase 1: March 03, 2022

Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI)- Phase 2 (Online): April 08 to April 10, 2022.

Portfolio and PRPI Task Upload for Phase 2: April 07, to April 09, 2022.

Declaration of First Merit List: April 15, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the SEED 2022 Result Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 48 Executive Trainee Posts at gailonline.com

SEED Result 2022: Step-by-Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of SEED, sid.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘ SEED 2022 Result ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials such as Login ID and password.

Now, click on the ‘Submit’ option.

The SEED result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download it and take a printout of the SEED Result for future reference.

Note, Candidates will be shortlisted for BDes admission based on their performance in the SEED exam, portfolio review, and personal interaction. Candidates can check the detailed schedule from the link given below. Also Read - Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 55 Posts; Check Eligibility, Last Date Here