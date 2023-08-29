Home

SEED 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Exam Date Update, Application Process And Mock Test Schedule

SEED 2024 Exam Date is out; the registration process deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam For Design has been extended till November 30. Check how to apply, admit card release date and mock test schedule for SEED 2024.

Symbiosis Institute Of Design

New Delhi: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has announced the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design- SEED 2024 Registration Process Deadline has been extended so that more interested candidates can apply for the course. Candidates willing to apply for the course, they can do so by visiting the website- sid.edu.in. For updates and guidelines on the SEED Exam Date, SEED 2024 Exam Syllabus, how you can apply for registration, what is the admit card release date for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2024 mock test schedule and the dateline for the commencement of the programme. Read further to check the eligibility criteria for SEED 2024.

SEED 2024 Registration Deadline Extended

As mentioned before, the Symbiosis Institute of Design has extended its registration process deadline so that more interested candidates can apply for the same. The registration process has begun on August 26, 2023 and the Last Date for SEED 2024 Registration is November 30, 2023.

SEED 2024 Registration: How To Apply

To apply for the SEED 2024, interested candidates have to follow a certain process, the first step is to visit the official website of the college- sid.edu.in. On the homepage of the website, you will find a link for the registration process; click on it. First complete the registration process so that your log-in credentials are generated. Log-in with the ID and password provided to you, fill the application form completely and upload the required documents. After you finish filling the form, pay the prescribed fees, double-check all the details you have filled and then click on ‘submit’ Keep a copy of it for future reference.

SEED 2024 Exam Date, Admit Card Release And Mock Test Schedule

Many platforms have said that the SEED 2024 Exam Date is January 7, 2024, the SEED 2024 Admit Card Release Date is December 15 and the Mock Test will be held on December 17. Please note, that according to the official website, the exam date, admit card and mock tests are yet to be announced. The programme is scheduled to begin around July 2024.

The SEED 2024 Registration Fee is Rs. 3250, which includes Rs. 2250 for SEED and Rs. 1000 for SID. This fees has to be paid after registration via online transaction.

FAQs Regarding SEED 2024 Answered Here

SEED 2024 Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for taking admission to SID, however, there is an eligibility criteria that must be fulfilled. According to the official website, the candidates who have passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board or 10+3 diploma approved by State Board of technical Education with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes), are eligible to sit for the entrance exam.

The SID Admission Process is modified for 2024 and will include registration, SEED, portfolio review and personal interaction. Click here for further updates on the same.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

