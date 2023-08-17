Home

SEED 2024 Registration Begins Today At sid.edu.in, Details Inside

Candidates should keep in mind that at the time of registration, a 100KB passport size photo (not more than 3 months old) in Jpg, jpeg, png, or gif format will be required for completing the process.

The last date to register for SEED exam 2024 is till November 20. (Representative image)

SEED 2024 Registrations: The online registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED 2024) will begin today, August 17 by the Symbiosis Institute of Design. To apply for this entrance exam, candidates who are eligible can visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at www.sid.edu.in. It is important to note that the last date to register and pay the application fees for SEED exam 2024 is till November 20. Students who have qualified Class 12 from any recognised board or one who have studied government-approved diploma with an aggregate mark of 50 per cent (45 per cent for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe) are eligible to apply.

SEED 2024 Registrations: Application Fee

Aspirants from all categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700 whereas the fee per programme is Rs 1,000.

SEED 2024 Registrations: Exam Pattern

Symbiosis Institute of Design will conduct the SEED 2024 examination in January next year. The exam will take place in online proctored mode between the stipulated time – 11 AM to 4 PM. Candidates have to complete the exam in a duration of one hour. Talking about the exam pattern, the paper consisting of 60 questions will include multiple-choice queries, fill in the blanks, image-based and comprehension questions and match the columns.

SEED 2024 Registrations: Documents Required

SEED 2024 Registrations: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Symbiosis Institute of Design at www.sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the home page

Step 3: After this, register yourself and key in with the generated login credentials

Step 4: Then, fill in the application form with the required details

Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned

Step 6: Make the payment and preview the form cautiously

Step 7: After checking, hit submit and download the form for further use

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at www.sid.edu.in.

