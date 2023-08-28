Home

SEED 2024 Registration Underway; Know How to Fill Symbiosis Application Form at sid.edu.in

SEED Exam 2024: The Symbiosis Institute of Design will close the registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED 2024) on November 20, 2023. All those students who are planning t

SEED Exam 2024: The Symbiosis Institute of Design will close the registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED 2024) on November 20, 2023. All those students who are planning to appear for the examination are requested to fill up the SEED Application form 2024 by visiting the official website – sid.edu.in. One can check the important dates, official website, how to fill application form and other details here.

SEED 2024 Registration: Check Important Dates, Schedule Here

Name of the Activity Check Important Date / Period Online Registration at www.sid.edu.in begins August 26th 2023, Saturday Last date for online registration and payment for SEED and SID November 20th, 2023, Thursday SEED Admit Card To be Declared Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design ( SEED ) To be Declared Declaration of SEED result To be Declared Declaration of SEED Shortlist for PRPI To be Declared Slot Booking for Personal Interaction To be Declared Declaration of SEED Short list for PRPI To be Declared Slot Booking for Personal Interaction To be Declared Portfolio upload start date To be Declared PRPI Admit Card To be Declared Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) To be Declared Declaration of First Merit List To be Declared Period for fees payment and online registration for the programme for the First Merit List Candidates To be Declared Commencement of the Programme ( Tentative ) July 2024

SEED 2024 Exam: How to Fill SEED Application Form?

Register online for SEED at www.sid.edu.in. Facility of payment of SEED fee and printing of Admit Card is available online. In this article, we have provided you with the step by step guide to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

A student aspiring to pursue an undergraduate programme at Symbiosis needs to follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at sid.edu.in.

On the homepage, find the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing basis details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents as per the format(as required).

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download a copy of its confirmation page for future reference.

SEED Sample Paper Click Here

SEED Exam test structure: The SEED will be a 60 minutes exam having 60 questions. The questions could be MCQ, Match the Columns, Fill in the blanks, image-based and comprehension based. The paper will contain a mix of questions related to Visual Sensitivity and Judgement, Observational, Perceptual and Reasoning abilities, Problem Solving, Basic knowledge of Logic of Science and Mathematics, Art, Craft and Culture, Design and Environment. For more details, refer to the Symbiosis Institute of Design’s website.

