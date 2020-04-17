New Delhi: In the wake of a nationwide lockdown, thousands of students preparing for various competitive exams in Kota were left with no choice but to remain stuck as their parent states have refused to take them back fearing more infections. Disappointed and distressd, a few of them decided to start a Twitter campaign called #SendUsBackHome. Also Read - Mistaken Reporting: China Revises Covid-19 Figures in Epicentre Wuhan, Death Toll Jumps to 4,632
The coronavirus pandemic has forced scores of people, including students, to be stranded wherever they are, unable to return home. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the lockdown till May 3, the worries of these students increased, with more challenges and threats due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali Tests Negative After in-house Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19
Coming from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar among others the students put out a series of over 70,000 tweets with hashtags ‘#HelpKotaStudents’ and ‘#SendUsBackHome’. They also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is an MP from Kota, along with their respective state chief minsitera like CM Ashok Gehlot, UP CM Yogi Adityanath among others. Also Read - Coronavirus Death Mystery: Why More Men Are Dying Due to Coronavirus Than Women?
One student Anshu Maharaj tweeted, “We are not able to study, we are not getting food… we are helpless, plz help.”
“Our hostel owner is asking for money and are troubling us again and again, we have completely fallen out, now only one last hope is from you,” tweeted another student Aditya Kumar, tagging the PM and the UP CM.
Kota District Admin’s Response
Despite several attempts, the Kota district administration failed to release the students as the respective states refused their entry. “Your child is in Kota and he is completely safe. If on the way, he stops to have tea or eat etc, then it is possible to become vulnerable to contracting COVID-19,” the District Magistrate addressed to the parents while speaking to reporters.
Kota is a hub for aspiring students who come and take coaching to crack competitive exams like IIT-JEE and medical entrances. However, after emerging as a hotspot with more than 80 cases, it has become yet another worry for the students as well as their parents.
Issuing a statement, LK Soni, Divisional Commissioner of Kota said, “We have issued a helpline number which addresses their complaints on issues like food, residence and medical. In fact, students have been approaching us on this helpline number and we are sending our teams to the said location without delay.”
“However, surprisingly, in 40 per cent of cases, our officials are finding that they have food but they want them to be allowed to go back home. They are panicking because of movement barrier,” he said, adding that the real reason for drawing attention is that they are getting emotional there.