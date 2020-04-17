New Delhi: In the wake of a nationwide lockdown, thousands of students preparing for various competitive exams in Kota were left with no choice but to remain stuck as their parent states have refused to take them back fearing more infections. Disappointed and distressd, a few of them decided to start a Twitter campaign called #SendUsBackHome. Also Read - Mistaken Reporting: China Revises Covid-19 Figures in Epicentre Wuhan, Death Toll Jumps to 4,632

The coronavirus pandemic has forced scores of people, including students, to be stranded wherever they are, unable to return home. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the lockdown till May 3, the worries of these students increased, with more challenges and threats due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali Tests Negative After in-house Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19

Coming from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar among others the students put out a series of over 70,000 tweets with hashtags ‘#HelpKotaStudents’ and ‘#SendUsBackHome’. They also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is an MP from Kota, along with their respective state chief minsitera like CM Ashok Gehlot, UP CM Yogi Adityanath among others. Also Read - Coronavirus Death Mystery: Why More Men Are Dying Due to Coronavirus Than Women?

One student Anshu Maharaj tweeted, “We are not able to study, we are not getting food… we are helpless, plz help.”

“Our hostel owner is asking for money and are troubling us again and again, we have completely fallen out, now only one last hope is from you,” tweeted another student Aditya Kumar, tagging the PM and the UP CM.

Here are some of the tweets:

#HelpKotaStudents #ihoik we are not able to study, we are not geting food ..we are helpless plz help @anjanaomkashyap @ndtvfeed — Anshu Maharaj (@maharaj2011) April 15, 2020

Honorable chief minister sir @tsrawatbjp many students from uttrakhand are stuck in kota rajasthan including me. Sir we want to go back home. Safely.. Please provide your help to us. #HelpKotaStudents#SendUsBackHome — Jyoti Rawat (@rawat_jyotii) April 17, 2020

Sir, please help kota students.We want to go https://t.co/yGY5HUEsPd parents are worried. We are not able to focus on studies. I can't afford rent of hostel during lockdown.Every students who come to kota for studies is not rich.I hope sir u will help us.Thankyou — Firdous Alam (@Firdous33993909) April 16, 2020

I request government to take some action and help us who are stuck here in kota to reach our homes. We are just not safe here. #SendUsBackHome #ihoik #HelpKotaStudents @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ashokgehlot51 @HemantSorenJMM @ombirlakota — Anusmita Sinha (@AnusmitaSinha) April 17, 2020

I am from Delhi and stuck here in kota under lack of food supplies and extreme stress… Allen is trying to send us back…@ArvindKejriwal @ManishSisodiaFC @raghav_chadha pls grant them permission to get us back to Delhi. #SendUsBackHome — Shreya (@Shreya52087025) April 17, 2020

Thousands of students stucked here in kota and the virus is spreading fast.

Help them to get out of there.#HelpKotaStudents #ihoik@narendramodi @PMOIndia @ABPNews @myogiadityanath — Abhay Singh (@abhay_vtv) April 16, 2020

Kota District Admin’s Response

Despite several attempts, the Kota district administration failed to release the students as the respective states refused their entry. “Your child is in Kota and he is completely safe. If on the way, he stops to have tea or eat etc, then it is possible to become vulnerable to contracting COVID-19,” the District Magistrate addressed to the parents while speaking to reporters.

Kota is a hub for aspiring students who come and take coaching to crack competitive exams like IIT-JEE and medical entrances. However, after emerging as a hotspot with more than 80 cases, it has become yet another worry for the students as well as their parents.

Issuing a statement, LK Soni, Divisional Commissioner of Kota said, “We have issued a helpline number which addresses their complaints on issues like food, residence and medical. In fact, students have been approaching us on this helpline number and we are sending our teams to the said location without delay.”

“However, surprisingly, in 40 per cent of cases, our officials are finding that they have food but they want them to be allowed to go back home. They are panicking because of movement barrier,” he said, adding that the real reason for drawing attention is that they are getting emotional there.