New Delhi: Many colleges in Delhi-NCR have cancelled their exams due to the massive farmers' protest in the national capital.

"We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems for us," students said on Friday.

"Our college has postponed the exam at the last minute. Many have cancelled," another student said.

“My college is in Rohtak. I live in Delhi. My exam got cancelled at the last minute,” said another.

“Bahadurgarh Metro Station has closed. My college cancelled the exam at the last minute. Now, it is very difficult for me to travel back home,” a student said.

Further, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Commuters heading to Delhi from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab were headed to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws after the government allowed them to enter Delhi hold peaceful protest.

(With ANI inputs)