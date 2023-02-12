Home

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1974 Posts at sgpgims.org.in. Details Inside

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is hiring candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse.

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is hiring candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at sgpgims.org.in. The last date for submission of the application form is March 1. The SGPGIMS staff nurse recruitment examination will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

“Online application system is applicable for applying under the above advertisement. The application sent through any other means will not be accepted; reads the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1974 vacant posts will be filled. SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Details Here Last date to apply: March 1 SGPGIMS Vacancy Staff Nurse: 1974 posts SGPGIMS Eligibility Criteria Staff Nurse: B.Sc Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University ORB.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) (ii)Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council.

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or council (ii)Two-years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned (ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. SGPGIMS Job Notification SGPGIMS Selection Process Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above. You may like to read SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Know how to apply Visit the official website at sgpgims.org.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit thefee and take the print for future reference.

