NEET 2021 Latest News: In a great relief for students preparing for the NEET 2021 exam, the Madras High Court has issued an order saying that when it comes to the age limit for entrance exams such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a shortage of a few days from the prescribed age criteria should not be an obstacle for students seeking admission to medical courses.

Giving an example of the order of a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, headed by Justice V Ramasubramanian in 2019 in a similar case, the Madras High Court bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Krishnan Ramasamy made the observation.

The Madras High Court, however, refused to allow a minor girl to write the NEET 2021 saying the Medical Council of India (MCI) should take a call on such cases, as cases of persons whose age falls short by a few days, cannot really be considered as under-aged.

It must be noted that Shree Harini, a minor girl from Thanjavur district moved the high court challenging an order dated August 9 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), refusing to allow her to write NEET, which is scheduled for September 12.

The high court bench disposed of the petition and asked her to appear before the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore and present herself to IQ analysis, following which it would be determined if she is eligible to appear for NEET. Aggrieved over the matter, the instant appeal was filed by the NTA.

The high court bench noted that the minor girl was given a double promotion from class 7 to 9 and was allowed to appear for class 10 even before completing 14 years of age from a CBSE -affiliated school. The minor girl was also allowed to appear for class 12 while she was below the age of 16.

The bench said when the girl had been permitted by the CBSE to complete her 12th board examination even before the age of 16, the court feels that there may be no justification on the part of the NTA to reject her request for age relaxation.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.

It must be noted that the NEET was conducted last year on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

For the first time, the NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in July.

This year, NEET UG 2021 exam is conducted in pen and paper-based mode for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India. The admit cards were released yesterday on neet.nta.nic.in.