Home

Education

Shiv Nadar University Chennai UG Admissions 2024-25: Check Eligibility Criteria, Course Details, Fee Structure

Shiv Nadar University Chennai UG Admissions 2024-25: Check Eligibility Criteria, Course Details, Fee Structure

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has commenced the application process for the undergraduate course for the academic session 2024-25. All those candidates who want to enroll themselves in this esteemed u

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has commenced the application process for the undergraduate course for the academic session 2024-25. All those candidates who want to enroll themselves in this esteemed university are required to appear for the Shiv Nadar University Common Entrance Examination (SNUCEE) 2024. Meanwhile, Indian students with 90 percentile and above in JEE Main can apply for admissions directly without SNUCEE. Candidates who completed or appeared for the 12th standard board exams are eligible to apply for:

Trending Now

Shiv Nadar University Chennai UG Admissions 2024-25: Check Eligibility Criteria

B. Tech: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are mandatory subjects

B.Com. (Professional Accounting): Commerce and Accountancy are mandatory subjects

B.Com. / B.Com. (Hons): Commerce and Accountancy are mandatory subjects; in addition Mathematics / Business Mathematics / Statistics / Computer Science as one of the subjects is preferred

B.Sc. Economics (Data Science): Preferred to have Mathematics / Business Mathematics / Statistics / Computer Science should be one of the subjects

Students of Commerce / Arts / Sciences streams can join B.Com. / B.Com. (Professional Accounting)/ B.Sc. Economics (Data Science)

Admission based on Entrance Test and subject to obtaining 75% marks in Board Examination.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai UG Admissions 2024-25: Check Fee Structure

S.No Nature of Fees Amount 1.0 Fees for SNUCEE Rs. 1,500 (Non-refundable) 2.0 Tuition Fees(Per annum) Indian Nationals

NRI

Foreign National / OCI / PIO students # B.Tech (all Programs) You may like to read Rs. 3,00,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 4,50,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 6,00,000 (Per annum) B.Com / B.Com (PA) and B.Sc. Economics (Data Science)

Rs. 2,50,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 3,75,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 5,00,000 (Per annum) 3.0 Admission Fees Rs. 20,000 (One time, Non-refundable) 4.0 University Caution Deposit Rs. 20,000 (One time, Refundable) 5.0 Hostel Fees (Only for students who opt for hostel facility in campus) *Electricity Charges will be extra

**Electricity charges on shared basis 5.1 Hostel Admission Fees5.2 Hostel Room Rent

5.2.1 Shared room without attached washroom

5.2.2. **Air-conditioned shared room without attached washroom

5.2.3. Single room without attached washroom

5.2.4 Single room with attached washroom

5.2.5 *Air-conditioned single room without attached washroom

5.2.6. *Air-conditioned single room with attached washroom

5.2.7 *Air-conditioned single room with attached washroom with Balcony and attached toilet Room Rent

Rs. 20,000 (One time, Non-refundable)Rs. 75,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 1,06,000 (Per annum)Rs. 94,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 1,30,000 (Per annum)

Rs. 1,70,000 (Per annum)Rs. 2,10,000 (Per annum)Rs. 2,20,000 (Per annum) Proposed Caution Deposite Rs Rs. 7500

Rs. 10,000 Rs. 9500

Rs. 13000

Rs. 17000 Rs. 21000 Rs. 22000 6.0 Transport Fees (For day scholars) Rs. 68,000 (Per annum)

Shiv Nadar University Chennai UG Admissions 2024-25: Check Registration Last Date And Exam Date

The last date to submit the online application form is April 3, 2024. The SNUCEE will be conducted on April 13, April 27, and May 11, 2024.

Step 1: Register and Apply Online.

Register and Apply Online. Step 2: Fill in particulars and pay fees for SNUCEE.

Fill in particulars and pay fees for SNUCEE. Step 3: Choose the date and slot for the exam.

Choose the date and slot for the exam. Step 4: Shiv Nadar University Chennai Entrance Examination – (SNUCEE).

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Entrance Examination – (SNUCEE). Step 5: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Step 6: Final merit list.

Only ONE attempt at SNUCEE is allowed per Program. “If you apply for more than one Degree, you will have to appear for two separate SNUCEEs,” reads the official statement on the website. Application Fee Payment screen will be made available only after completing the Application Form in all respects and Uploading copies of all required documents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.