SHOCKING: Group Of Karnataka School Girls Slash Their Wrists At The Same Time, Psychiatrists Consulted

A strange incident has been reported where as many as 14 girls of a Karnataka School have slashed their left hand wrists, at almost the same time. However, all the girls have given different reasons for taking this step. Probe is underway and the case has also been referred to psychiatrists

Representative Image (Photo-Unsplash)

New Delhi: A strange event has been reported from Karnataka where as many as fourteen girls studying in a Kannada medium private school in classes 9 and 10, have slashed the wrists of their left hands on Saturday. All of these students have taken this grave step at almost the same time but have given different reasons for it. This bizarre case of collective self-harm has shocked the teachers and parents of the girls and the case has also been referred to psychiatrists in order to help the girls with whatever mentl trauma they are going through. Why did the girls take this step, when and how did this happen and what investigation is taking place, know everything here..

Group Of Karnataka School Girls Slash Their Wrists At The Same Time

As mentioned earlier, a group of girls studying in a Kannada-medium private school in classes 9 and 10 harmed themselves by slashing their left wrists, at almost the same time but have given different reasons for it. The students have appeared to cut themselves on Saturday afternoon, after school hours. According to a Hindustan Times news report, a school official has said that when the girls returned home with sharp cuts on their wrist, their parents worriedly called the school.

Collective Self-Harm But Different Reasons

The parents of these girls were very distressed because their daughters provided different, trivial reasons for taking such a step; these reasons were different for the different girls and were also unrelated from each other. Every girl student had blade injuries on their left hands, a few centimetres above the wrists. DDPI Sirsi, Paari Basavaraj has said that some girls had about 14 to 15 cuts using razor blades that are usually used for shaving. All these students are minors, were treated at a government health centre in Dandeli and are out of danger now.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, “One girl claimed she had harmed herself out of guilt for using offensive language toward her mother, a claim her mother corroborated. Another girl cited her inability to cope with her uncle’s recent death as the reason for her actions. Yet another girl mentioned that she had self-harmed because a classmate had stopped speaking to her, and the classmate had done the same,” the police officer said.

Probe Underway, Psychiatrists Consulted

The district administration has referred this case to psychiatrists who are expected to give counselling and support to the girl students because they have been emotionally distressed. An investigation is underway and in accordance with a preliminary probe by police and education department, the girls were not scolded or reprimanded by the teachers and parents. The girls have given their individual explanations on the questions asked by the Block Education Office (BEO) in Dandeli and Deputy Director of primary and secondary education (DDPSE) in Karwar.

