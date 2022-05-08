Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Recruitment 2022: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University has invited online applications to fill vacancies for various teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the University at slbsrsv.ac.in. The online application process has commenced from Saturday, May 7, 2022. Applicants can apply online till June 06. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 337 Posts at bis.gov.in| Here’s How to Register

Important Dates

The online application begins: May 7, 2022

The online application ends: June 06, 2022

Vacancy Details

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant professor

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Postgraduate Degree with 55 % marks in the discipline relevant to the area of specialization or specializations at M.Ed/M.Phil, Ph.D. Level. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Steps to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of the University at www.slbsrsv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Vacancy” section.

Click on the link that reads, “Online application invited from the eligible candidates for the various teaching posts.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Fill the application form. Upload the documents.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Download the application form and take a printout of the application form.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University: Click Here to Apply Online