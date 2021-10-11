SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021: The State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has released the admit card for the various posts including Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), Lab Technician, Accountant (SPMU), Accountant (RPMU)Accountant (DPMU), Urban Health Accounts Assistant and others. All candidates who have applied for these vacancies can visit the official website of State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org and download their SHSB Admit Card. A total of 8583 vacancies for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) will be filled through this recruitment exam. The State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar is set to conduct the computer-based test for the vacancies from October 21-24.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar — statehealthsocietybihar.org. On the homepage, click on the link – ‘ Important Notice -1 against Advt. No. 07/2020, 10/2020, 04/2021 & 05/2021 ‘ Then, click on the given link against ‘Download Admit card’ You will land on a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials including your Application Number and Date of Birth Download State Health Society Admit Card and save the same for future reference.

State Health Society, National Health Mission has uploaded the link to download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 on its official website. However, one can also download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 with the direct link given here: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E4031K32606/