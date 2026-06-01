Meet Shubham Kumar from IIT Delhi Zone, who secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 with 330 marks

The topper list reflects the highest scores obtained in this year’s examination, which serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology.

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JEE Advanced results 2026 announced at jeeadv.ac.in; Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1 with 330 marks

JEE Advanced 2026 results: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 along with the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and download the final answer key through the official JEE Advanced website.

It is important to note that IIT Roorkee has also released the list of top performers in the examination alongside the declaration of results. Shubham Kumar secured the first rank with 330 marks out of 360. Kabir Chhillar from the IIT Delhi Zone secured the second rank with 329 marks, while Jatin Chahar finished third with 319 marks.

The topper list reflects the highest scores obtained in this year’s examination, which serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026 Result: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Final Answer key, result on June 1 at jeeadv.ac.in; how to check

Meet Shubham Kumar:

Shubham Kumar from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 330 out of 360 marks. Scoring 330 out of 360, Shubham Kumar demonstrated exceptional academic brilliance. His strong showing in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced highlights remarkable consistency across two of India’s most challenging engineering entrance exams.

How to check scores:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can check the results:

To download the JEE Advanced 2026 result, candidates must log in using their Roll Number, Date of Birth and Registered Mobile Number. The scorecard contains details including the candidate’s name, qualification status, All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, category-wise rank and cutoff information.