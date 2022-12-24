SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at sidbi.in Till Jan 3. Details Here

SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website www.sidbi.in.

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website www.sidbi.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 3, 2023. A total of 100 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Name of Post: Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream.

Official Website: www.sidbi.in

Deadline: January 03, 2023.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening of Online Registration Gateway / payment of fees December 14, 2022

Closing of On-line Registration Gateway /payment of fees January 03, 2023

Cut- off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to age December 14, 2022

Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to educational qualification January 03, 2023

Tentative Date of Online examination January /February, 2023

Tentative schedule of Interview February, 2023

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ Vacancy

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream: 100 posts

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream: Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’

Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical); OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ Selection Process

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut -off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for interview. For more details, refer to the notification shared below:

How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online only from SIDBI’s website, and no other mode of application will be accepted. After completing the procedure of applying online including payment of fees, the candidate should take a printout of the system-generated online application form, ensure the particulars filled in are accurate and retain it along with the Registration Number and Password for future reference. They should not send this printout to the SIDBI.