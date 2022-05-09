SIDBI Recruitment 2022: The Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Information Security administrator, fund manager, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization. The registration process for SIDBI Recruitment 2022 began on May 05, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.Also Read - TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Notification For 1271 Posts To Be Released Soon at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in| Read Details Here

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application will Begin: May 05, 2022

The Online Application will end: May 21, 2022

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Information Security Administrator (ISA): 02 Posts Consultant – Engineering (Mechanical): 01 Data Scientist (DS): 01 post Risk Analyst: 01 post Risk Officer (Basel-III Implementation): 01 post Fund Manager: 01 post Lead Officer (Supply Chain Finance): 01 post Principle Investment Officer (Equity & Venture Debt): 01 post Lead Specialist (Equity & Venture Debt Ops): 04 posts Investment Associates (IA): 06 posts Risk Analyst (Model Validation): 01 post Risk Analyst (Market Risk): 01 post Credit Analyst: 03 posts Consultant CA (Corporate Accounts & Taxation): 02 posts Chief Officer (Supply Chain Finance): 01 post Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): 01 post

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Information Security Administrator (ISA): B.E/B.Tech with IT Security certification(s) like (CEH/CISSP/CCIE(Security)) Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident, problem, change, and risk management.

B.E/B.Tech with IT Security certification(s) like (CEH/CISSP/CCIE(Security)) Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident, problem, change, and risk management. Consultant – Engineering (Mechanical): Graduation in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or Ist Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred.

Graduation in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or Ist Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred. Data Scientist (DS): The candidate should possess B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.E. in Computer Science / IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B.Tech / B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

The candidate should possess B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.E. in Computer Science / IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B.Tech / B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Risk Analyst : Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university.

: Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university. Risk Officer (Basel-III Implementation) : Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university.

: Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university. Fund Manager: MBA/ PGDM/ PGDBM/ CA/ CFA/ Post-Graduate in Economics/ Finance/ Risk Management or equivalent degree/ diploma from premier Institute/ University of repute.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —www.sidbi.in.