SIDBI Recruitment 2022: The Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Information Security administrator, fund manager, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization. The registration process for SIDBI Recruitment 2022 began on May 05, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates to Remember
- The Online Application will Begin: May 05, 2022
- The Online Application will end: May 21, 2022
SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Information Security Administrator (ISA): 02 Posts
- Consultant – Engineering (Mechanical): 01
- Data Scientist (DS): 01 post
- Risk Analyst: 01 post
- Risk Officer (Basel-III Implementation): 01 post
- Fund Manager: 01 post
- Lead Officer (Supply Chain Finance): 01 post
- Principle Investment Officer (Equity & Venture Debt): 01 post
- Lead Specialist (Equity & Venture Debt Ops): 04 posts
- Investment Associates (IA): 06 posts
- Risk Analyst (Model Validation): 01 post
- Risk Analyst (Market Risk): 01 post
- Credit Analyst: 03 posts
- Consultant CA (Corporate Accounts & Taxation): 02 posts
- Chief Officer (Supply Chain Finance): 01 post
- Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): 01 post
SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Information Security Administrator (ISA): B.E/B.Tech with IT Security certification(s) like (CEH/CISSP/CCIE(Security)) Preference will be given to candidates with experience on incident, problem, change, and risk management.
- Consultant – Engineering (Mechanical): Graduation in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or Ist Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred.
- Data Scientist (DS): The candidate should possess B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.E. in Computer Science / IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B.Tech / B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
- Risk Analyst: Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university.
- Risk Officer (Basel-III Implementation): Full time MBA/PGDM in finance from Indian/foreign recognized university.
- Fund Manager: MBA/ PGDM/ PGDBM/ CA/ CFA/ Post-Graduate in Economics/ Finance/ Risk Management or equivalent degree/ diploma from premier Institute/ University of repute.
SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.
SIDBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —www.sidbi.in.