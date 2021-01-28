SIMC MA (MC) 2021 Admit Card: The Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication has released the SIMC MA (MC) Admit Card 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the institute i.e. simc.edu. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - Nitin Rao appointed CEO of Reliance Wealth Management

To download the SIMC MA (MC) 2021 admit card, students are required to enter the login details in the entrance examination admit card link provided on the official website.

The SIMC (MC) students must note that admit card is one of the most important documents that the students must carry in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without proper document.

Below, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC)

Step 2: Click on the SIMC MA (MC) 2021 Admit Card Link provided

Step 3: Enter the SIMC Application ID and Password in the Admit Card link provided

Step 4: Download the SIMC MA (MC) 2021 Admit Card for further reference

The Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC) MA (MC) 2021 admit card will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, examination centre details, Candidates photograph and signature and the instructions for the candidates on the day of the exams.