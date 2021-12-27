SINP Recruitment 2022: The Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics(SINP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Research Associate. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics on saha.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts through the prescribed format is on or before January 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up to 6 vacant posts.Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022 For Various Trainee Job Posts Out on nhpcindia.com | Apply Latest by Jan 17

Starting Date of Online Application: December 27, 2021.

Last Date of Online Application: January 14, 2021.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Research Associate: 06 Posts

Division

High Energy Nuclear & Particle Physics Division and Nuclear Physics Division: 01

Theory Division: 02

Biophysical Sciences Group: 03

Eligibility Criteria

High Energy Nuclear & Particle Physics Division and Nuclear Physics Division: Candidates should have a Ph.D. degree in the field of Atomic, Nuclear, Laser, and High Energy Physics. Preference will be given to the candidates with experience in instrumentation and research.

Theory Division: Experience in Theoretical/Numerical calculations for quantum materials, Non-equilibrium statistical mechanics, Strongly correlated electron systems, Superconductivity, and Many-body localization, Strongly interacting QFTs in particle physics and condensed matter physics, Lattice QFT, Quantum simulators, Gravitational-wave astrophysics, Neutron stars.

Biophysical Sciences Group: Fresh Ph.D. with working experience in one or more of the following areas: Structure and Function proteins, Cell and Molecular Biology, Theoretical Chemistry/Biology, Molecular Dynamics Simulation

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates should apply by email only to vacancy.ra@saha.ac.in with the subject matter ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POSITION OF RA-2022’. A copy of the same is to be forwarded to the choice of division as per the list.

High Energy Nuclear & Particle Physics Division and Nuclear Physics Division: henpp.ra@saha.ac.in

Theory Division: jobs.theory@saha.ac.in

Biophysics & Structural Genomics Division: cmb.ra@saha.ac.in.

For more details on the SINP Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: SINP Recruitment Detailed Notification