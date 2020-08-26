NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: Amid growing concerns over the NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and urged him to postpone the examinations. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Opposition Not Considering Interest of Students,' Says Gujarat Minister Over Mamata's Call to Challenge SC

The letter from Sisodia comes how after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with chief ministers of 7 states to discuss the matter.

Sisodia, who is Delhi's Education Minister, earlier in the day, demanded postponement of the exams and said that the Central government should work on alternative methods for selecting students.

“They (Centre) are saying protocols will be followed. Following the same protocols that the Centre wants 28 lakh students to follow, lakhs of Indians have tested positive,” Sisodia said.

He said the Union Home Minister tested positive for coronavirus despite staying in a very safe environment, and that many other leaders including Delhi Health Minister have also contracted the contagious disease.

“So many top leaders have got infected with COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. So, how can we take the risk of sending 28 lakh students to exam centre and be assured that they will not be infected,” Sisodia asked.

He said the Central government should immediately postpone the exams and work on “alternative methods” of admission.

“I appeal to the government to not be adamant on admission only through these exams. We are not at all saying that the year be declared as a zero academic year. We are not in favour of admitting students just like that as we will need quality doctors and engineers but banking upon only a three hour exam and expecting it to work like a magic wand in identifying talent, is a very conservative thought,” he added.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.