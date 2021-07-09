SITEEE Result 2021: The Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) has released the result of SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) in online mode. The candidates who were waiting for the results can now check the same on the official website of the institute i.e. set-test.org. The candidates can also check the results via the direct link provided below. To download the SITEEE result, they will have to use the required login credentials.Also Read - CBSE Optional Exams Likely to be Conducted in August, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal; No Announcement on JEE Mains, NEET 2021

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the results:

Go to the official website – set-test.org. Click on the ‘SITEEE scorecard’ link which will get you to the result page. Enter the user id and password without any mistake. On submitting the required details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same as a PDF file and keep it for future reference.

Click Here For SITEEE 2021 Result

The candidates must note that after downloading the SITEEE result, the candidates must go through the details mentioned on it carefully. The scorecard will likely to have the following details – name, roll number, SITEEE ID, total marks secured, section-wise marks and qualifying status.

According to the reports, after the declaration of the result, the authorities will also release three separate merit lists for – SITEEE, JEE Mains and MHT CET qualified candidates.

The exam was conducted from 2.30 to 4 pm in the online home proctored test. The exam conducting authority conducted a Dry Run Check (DRC) on 23rd June 2021 for all registered candidates.