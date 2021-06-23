New Delhi: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the admit card for Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit cards from the official website of the institute i.e. set-test.org.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website set-test.org. Click on the red button that reads ‘SITEEE admit card’ link. A new tab of ‘SET 2021- Admit Card Login’ will appear. Enter the SET ID and password as asked click on the Login button. The candidate’s admit card will be visible on the screen. Check all the details and download or print the same.



Click Here For SITEEE Admit Card

Below, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card. The candidates must note that they must use their SET ID and password to download it. The SITEEE 2021 is scheduled for June 28, 2021 from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

It will be held online via the remote proctored mode. SITEEE exam is conducted by the Symbiosis Institute of Technology for all BTech programmes. Applicants are granted admissions on the basis of merit in this exam, which is followed by the counselling round.