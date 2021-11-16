New Delhi: The Skit, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) is eyeing to hire 1000 employees in the coming year. According to the reports, this will be one of its highest hirings so far across diverse roles and dynamic skill-sets for strategic business and technical expansion.

“The company is now gearing up to meet the ever-growing demand for executing projects as it develops its team to cater to global enterprise customers and solve contact center queries for a wider demographic,” Skit said.

The candidates must note that the company will hire across three primary markets including, the US, Southeast Asia, and India. However, reports suggest that majority of the recruitment will happen in India.

The hiring will be both for technical and business aspects, for lateral and fresh candidates, in the product, marketing, sales, machine learning, engineering, delivery, data annotation, HR/recruitment, and CXO roles

“With the aim to scale the company by 10x in the coming year, our priority is to first augment our Sales, Delivery and Tech teams who will be at the forefront of Skit’s explosive growth trajectory. We are currently investing in skilled and talented individuals who will drive this success and innovate to build an ecosystem of natural man and machine conversations, creating a world where voice interfaces are the primary ones,” said Sourabh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Skit, according to a Mint report.