SLAT 2020 result: Symbiosis International (deemed) University has declared the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). All those appeared for the exam visit the official website set-test.org and check their SLAT 2020 results. In case, the website is down, students may check their results in a while.

“SLAT result will be available today (August 13) after 8 pm,” an official statement had read.

Notably, the SLAT 2020 exam was conducted from July 26 till 28, 2020.

Here’s how you can check SLAT 2020 result:

Step 1: Go on the official website at set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says SLAT 2020 result

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click on submit. You result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference

All those clear the exam can take enroll themselves in Symbiosis Institutes, located in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida etc for various courses.