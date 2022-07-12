SLAT 2022 Result Update: Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune on Tuesday declared the result for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 exam. Registered candidates can download the SLAT 2022 Result from the official website, www.set-test.org. To access the SLAT 2022 scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her login credentials such as registration ID and password.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download SLAT 2022 Scorecard.

Official Website to Download SLAT 2022 Result?

Step by Step Guide To Download SLAT 2022 Scorecard?

Go to the official website — set-test.org.

set-test.org. On the homepage, click on the “Download score card” link.

You will be redirected to a new web page.

Enter the login credentials such as SET / SLAT / SITEEE ID and password.

and password. The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SLAT 2022 Scorecard.

Take a printout of it for future use.

This year, Symbiosis International University conducted the SLAT 2022 entrance exam on July 3, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of SIU.