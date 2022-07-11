SLAT 2022 Result: Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune will declare the result for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 exam tomorrow, July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the SLAT 2022 Result through the official website, www.set-test.org. “SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards,” reads the official statement.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Executive Engineer Posts Till August 8 | Read Details Here

This year, the University conducted the SLAT 2022 entrance exam on July 3, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download SLAT 2022 Scorecard.

SLAT 2022: How To Download SLAT 2022 Scorecard?