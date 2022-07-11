SLAT 2022 Result: Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune will declare the result for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 exam tomorrow, July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the SLAT 2022 Result through the official website, www.set-test.org. “SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards,” reads the official statement.Also Read - DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Executive Engineer Posts Till August 8 | Read Details Here
This year, the University conducted the SLAT 2022 entrance exam on July 3, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download SLAT 2022 Scorecard. Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
SLAT 2022: How To Download SLAT 2022 Scorecard?
Also Read - West Central Railway NTPC Recruitment 2022: Register For 121 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Salary Here
- Visit the official website — set-test.org.
- On the homepage, click on the “Download SLAT scorecard” link.
- Enter your login credentials such as registration ID and password.
- The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the SLAT 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.