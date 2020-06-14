SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police, has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Inspectors of Excise and Excise Constables. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on slprbassam.in from June 16, when the online application link is activated. Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Apply For Constable Post From December 23 on slprbassam.in

The last date to apply for the said recruitment drive is July 6. A total of 203 vacancies will be filled; of these, while 159 are for Excise Constables, the remaining 44 are for Assistant Inspectors of Excise. Also Read - APSLPRB Recruitment 2019: Answer Key For Paper 1 Out, Download on slprb.gov.in

In order to check the official notification, candidates first need to visit slprbassam.in and, on the homepage, click on the relevant link. Alternatively, they can click here to read the notification directly.

Notably, in order to be eligible, candidates should be between 18-38 years of age; there is an upper age limit relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST (H) categories, and three years for those from OBC/MOBC category.

Additionally, while those applying for Assistant Inspector need to be at least higher secondary (class 12th) passed, those applying for Excise Constable should at least be HSCL (class 10th) passed.

Details regarding Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test and written test will be intimated in due course of time by email, SMS and various other means and through SLPRB website slprbassam.in.