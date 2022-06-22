SMEAT 2022 Result: The Srishti Manipal Institute of Arts, Design, and Technology on Wednesday declared the results for the Srishti Manipal Entrance and Aptitude Test(SMEAT) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the SMEAT 2022 exam can download the results for round 2 through the official website, srishtimanipalinstitute.in To check the SMEAT 2022 round 2 result and scorecard, students have to visit the dashboard by entering their email id and password.Also Read - RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the SMEAT 2022 Result.

SMEAT 2022: How to Download SMEAT 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of Srishti Manipal Institute of Arts, Design, and Technology at srishtimanipalinstitute.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ SMEAT 2022 Result For Round 2 .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your SMEAT 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the SMEAT Result for Round 2 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below to download the results. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Srishti Manipal Institute of Arts, Design, and Technology.