SNAP 2019 Result: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the result of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2019. Candidates can check their result on the official website snaptest.org till February 11.

The SNAP 2019 Exam was conducted on December 15 from 2 PM-4 PM. It was a computer-based test (CBT) conducted in 90 cities across the country.

Steps to check and download SNAP Exam 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SNAP 2019 Result’ link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download the SNAP 2019 result and keep a copy for future use

SNAP 2019 exam was conducted for admission to various MBA/MSc courses offered by the university for the academic year 2020-21.

The shortlisted students will have to attend the next stage of the admission process which will be conducted by the university-affiliated institutes individually. The next stage of the selection process would be the Group Exercise, Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (GE-PIWAT).

Candidates will be selected for this round based on their overall SNAP percentile.

The admission for successful candidates, notably, would be provisional and and will be confirmed only on payment fees on or before the due date and subject to fulfilling all the eligibility conditions of the respective programmes(s), as well as those of the university.