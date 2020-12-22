The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has formally released the SNAP 2020 admit card for the upcoming MBA entrance exam, as per the latest updates. The exam is schedule to be held on 6th January 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the university i.e. snaptest.org. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link here via which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - Snaptest.org SNAP 2015 results declared on official website: How to check Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2015 results & scorecard online using your roll no.

The candidates who will be appearing for the examination must note that admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidate must carry during the examination. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.

Download SNAP 2020 Admit Card (6th Jan Exam) – Direct Link

Candidates need to check these details properly and make sure that there are no errors, typing mistakes or any other discrepancies in them. The details that will be provided on SNAP 2020 admit card and should be checked thoroughly by the candidates include:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s SNAP OD

Date of Birth of the Candidates

SNAP Test Date and Reporting Time

Test Centre Name and Address

Test Seat Number

SNAP 2020 exam day guidelines

Here, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidate can download the SNAP 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. snaptest.org

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for SNAP 2020 admit card from the top menu

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your registered credentials

Step 5: Your SNAP Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the SNAP Admit Card 2020 for future use.

Candidates should note that the SNAP Test 2020 Admit cards will be available for download only through laptop or desktops and not mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.