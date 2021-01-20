SNAP 2020 Result: The Symbiosis International is all set to announce the SNAP 2020 Results on January 22, 2021, according to the latest updates. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website i.e. snaptest.org. The SNAP 2020 examination was held 6th and 9th January 2021. Also Read - SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released at snaptest.org, Check Steps To Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results once announced:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. snaptest.org

Step 2: Locate and Click on SNAP Test 2020 Result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your registered login details

Step 5: Your SNAP 2020 Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference

The exam was conducted as a center-based online test. The candidates who have appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 will be able to check their individual results and download SNAP Scorecards online via official exam portal snaptest.org.

The scorecard will contain some important information about the candidates as well as their performance in the MBA entrance exam. After accessing SNAP 2020 Result Scorecard, the candidates are advised to cross-check and verify the following details on it:

Name, Roll number, date of exam

Availability of Photograph & signature

SNAP 2020 sectional score

Overall Scaled score for SNAP 2020

SNAP 2020 percentile score – sectional & overall

Shortlist status