SNAP Result 2021: Symbiosis International Deemed University has released the SNAP 2021 Results today, February 1, 2022. The Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP) exam was held in three phases in the computer-based test (CBT) mode across 94 test cities.Also Read - CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021 Out on ctet.nic.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Candidates who have appeared for the SNAP 2021 exam can download the result from the official website, snaptest.org. Also Read - MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Released on mcc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

SNAP Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Download Also Read - AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022: Registration To Begin Today on aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official website of snaptest.org.

Click on the SNAP result 2021 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter your SNAP ID, and password to log in.

Your SNAP Result 2021 will appear on your screen.

Save, Download SNAP 2021 Results.

Take a printout of the SNAP 2021 Result for future reference.

Click here to Download SNAP 2021 Result

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test exam was held for a duration of 60 minutes. It consisted of 60 marks. The exams were held on December 19, 2021, January 8, and January 16, 2022.