SNAP 2023: Symbiosis University Registration Window Opens At snaptest.org; Steps To Apply

SNAP 2023 is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to various programs offered by Symbiosis University. The university is offering 26 MBA programs across its 16 institutes for the academic year 2024-25.

SNAP 2023 registration window will remain open till November 23.

SNAP 2023: The online registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 has been started by Symbiosis International University, Pune. Candidates willing to apply can visit the official website of SNAP at www.snaptest.org. It is important to note that the SNAP registration 2023 window will remain open till November 23. The computer-based SNAP test which is mandatory for students applying for various MBA programmes will take place on December 10, December 17, and December 22. As per the SNAP 2023 notification, the university will announce the results on January 10, 2024.

SNAP 2023: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,250 per test at the time of registration. For those applying for MBA programs, the registration fee of Rs 1,000 per course is applicable. The university has also provided an option to pay a non-refundable fee addressed in favor of ‘Symbiosis test secretariat’ using a demand draft. Symbiosis University has also mentioned that the demand draft should reach the secretariat by November 23 (3 PM). In case, the demand draft reaches the office after the deadline, it will be returned to the candidate.

SNAP 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test at www.snaptest.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Apply Now’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new tab will open, fill in the application process as asked and register yourself.

Step 4: Once registered, upload the required documents as mentioned in the form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online and hit submit.

Step 6: Now, download the registration form for further use.

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test at www.snaptest.org.

