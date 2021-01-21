Symbiosis International has formally declared the SNAP Test 2020 Results for the recently concluded MBA entrance exam. The candidates who had appeared for SNAP 2020 Examinations can now check the results on the official website of the institute. The candidates can now check their individual results and also download SNAP 2020 Scorecard by logging onto the exam portal i.e. snaptest.org. Also Read - SNAP 2020 Result to be Declared on THIS Date at snaptest.org, CHECK Details of SNAP Result Scorecard Here

To make checking of SNAP 2020 Result easier for the candidates and to allow them to download SNAP 2020 Scorecard easily, a direct link to the login page is provided below.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. snaptest.org

Step 2: Locate and Click on SNAP Test 2020 Result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Log onto the portal using your registered login details

Step 5: Your SNAP 2020 Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take printout for future reference