SNAP Result 2025 declared at snaptest.org; direct link, steps to check SNAP scorecard here

Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/.

SNAP Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has declared the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9, 2026. Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/. All those candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test(SNAP) exam can download their SNAP scorecards at https://www.snaptest.org. A candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is conducted at Test Centres.

