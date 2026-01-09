SNAP Result 2025 declared at snaptest.org; direct link, steps to check SNAP scorecard here

  • Home
Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/.

Published date india.com Published: January 9, 2026 11:24 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
SNAP Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has declared the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9, 2026. Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/. All those candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test(SNAP) exam can download their SNAP scorecards at https://www.snaptest.org. A candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is conducted at Test Centres.

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com

