SNAP Result 2025 Live updates: SIU SNAP result at snaptest.org(declared); Know how to check scorecard, cut-off, key details

SNAP Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) is all set to declare the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9, 2026. Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/. All those candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test(SNAP) exam can download their SNAP scorecards at https://www.snaptest.org. A candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is conducted at Test Centres.

This year, the SNAP examination was held on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025. In order to access the SNAP result, a registered candidate must have to enter his/her SNAP ID and password. The SNAP 2025 result PDF will provide details including the candidate’s name, roll number, section-wise marks, overall raw score, overall percentile, and other relevant information. Stay tuned to these LIVE Updates for all the latest updates on the SIU SNAP Result 2025.

