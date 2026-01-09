SNAP Result 2025 Live updates: SIU SNAP result at snaptest.org(declared); Know how to check scorecard, cut-off, key details

  • Home
SNAP Result 2025 Live updates: Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/.

Published: January 9, 2026 9:42 AM IST
SNAP Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) is all set to declare the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9, 2026. Candidates can access the SNAP result by visiting the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/. All those candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test(SNAP) exam can download their SNAP scorecards at https://www.snaptest.org. A candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is conducted at Test Centres.

This year, the SNAP examination was held on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025.  In order to access the SNAP result, a registered candidate must have to enter his/her SNAP ID and password. The SNAP 2025 result PDF will provide details including the candidate’s name, roll number, section-wise marks, overall raw score, overall percentile, and other relevant information. Stay tuned to these LIVE Updates for all the latest updates on the SIU SNAP Result 2025.

Live Updates

  • Jan 9, 2026 11:31 AM IST

    SNAP Result 2025: How to check the step-by-step SNAP scorecard here

    • Visit the official website at https://www.snaptest.org/.
    • Look for the link that reads, “SNAP Test 2025 Scorecard.”
    • Enter the login details such as SNAP ID and password.
    • Click on the ‘login’ option.
    • Your SNAP scorecard will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • Jan 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST

  • Jan 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST

  • Jan 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST

    Go to the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

    On the homepage, look for the link that reads SNAP 2025 Result.

    You will be redirected to the login page.

    Enter your SNAP ID and password

    The SNAP 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format.

  • Jan 9, 2026 9:48 AM IST

    SNAP Result 2025 Live updates: Login credentials required to check SIU SNAP result?

    In order to access the SNAP result, a registered candidate must have to enter his/her SNAP ID and password.

  • Jan 9, 2026 9:47 AM IST

  • Jan 9, 2026 9:47 AM IST


    SNAP Result 2025 LIVE Updates    : The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) is all set to declare the SNAP 2025 result today, January 9, 2026.

