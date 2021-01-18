School Reopening News: With strict coronavirus guidelines in place, the schools for classes X and XII is all set to open from tomorrow. The state health department has directed its officials to compulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronavirus within a week. Also Read - Man Goes on Stabbing Spree After Claiming He is 'Possessed', Declares That The World is Going to End

Issuing an order, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine made it compulsory for cleaning of school premises by local body/school management besides the creation of sufficient hand washing facilities and following the SOPs without any deviation. Also Read - Maharashtra: Schools For Classes 5-8 to Resume From Jan 27 | Govt Issues Guidelines

The department has also said that the officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management. Also Read - 7 Injured in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

The Deputy Directors of Health should use the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to screen the tenth and twelfth standard students and faculty including checking for co-morbidities.

Primary health centre (PHC) teams could be mobilised if required, and they should be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs.

Details on the Mobile Medical Units available at block level should be shared with schools to contact them in case of emergency.

the DPH also started that vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno- boosters should be given to children.

In another development, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department released the reduced syllabus for Class 10 and 12 students, before schools are set to reopen.

The exams which will be held this year will be completely based on the prioritized content prepared by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the current academic year.

The syllabus has been reduced from each unit instead of each chapter in most subjects. However, the students preparing for competitive exams have been told to prepare for the omitted topics later.