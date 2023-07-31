Home

SOL DU Admission 2023: Registration Ends For Newly Launched UG Courses Today; Check Fee, Seat Matrix Here

SOL DU Admission 2023: The school launched three new courses - B. A. Prog. with Psychology, B. A. Prog. with Computer Applications, and B. A. (Hons.) Psychology. The last date to apply for these new courses is July 31, 2023.

SOL DU Admission 2023: University of Delhi’s School of Open Learning (SOL) will conclude the registration process for Delhi University School of Open Learning(DU SOL) admission 2023 today, July 31, 2023. Candidates are advised to submit the DU SOL application form by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. The online application process will be considered completed only after the payment of the Admission fee. Candidates must check their Student Dashboard, Email, and Admission website (soladmission.samarth.edu.in) for all communications, updates, and schedules related to admission.

The school launched three new courses – B. A. Prog. with Psychology, B. A. Prog. with Computer Applications, and B. A. (Hons.) Psychology. The last date to apply for these new courses is July 31, 2023. The last date for registration of other UG Courses is August 31, 2023. Check the admission schedule, official website, fee structure, and other details here.

Admission Schedule

Under Graduate Admissions BLISc, MLISc Admissions Post Graduate / MBA Admissions Admission Start Date: 14th June 2023 Admission Start Date: 14th June 2023 Admission Start Date: 01st July 2023 Last date of Registration for

B.A. Prog. with Psychology &

B.A. Prog. with Computer Applications

31st July 2023 * Last date of Registration for

MLISc &

BLISc

31st July 2023 Last date of Registration for

PG: 14th Aug 2023

MBA: 15th Aug 2023 Last date of Payment: 31st Aug 2023 Last date of Payment: 31st Aug 2023 Last date of Payment: 31st Aug 2023 * Last Date of Registration of other UG Courses: 31st Aug 2023

SOL DU Admission 2023: How to Fill Application Form?

The procedure of online admissions for all UG Programmes (Through SOL website)

Visit the SOL website and log in for online admission. Fill in all the relevant information on the Course Details page/Personal Details page. Upload all scanned copies of the relevant documents. (legible/clear) After the upload of the documents, a payment link will be made available after only verification. (This may take 3-5 days) After successful payment, download the Fee Receipt and Identity Card.

SOL DU Admission 2023 Application Link- Direct Link

SOL DU Admission 2023 Prospectus – Direct Link

SOL DU Admission 2023: Check Programme Name

Under Graduate Programs 1. Bachelor of Management Studies 2. Bachelor of Business Administration (FIA) 3. B.A. (Hons.) – English 4. B.A. (Hons.) – Political Science 5. B.A. (Hons.) – Economics 6. B. Com (Hons.) 7. B. Com. 8. B. A. Program 9. B. A. Prog. With Computer Applications 10. B. A. Prog. With Psychology

SOL DU Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

B. A. Prog. with Computer Applications: The candidate must have passed Class XII with 50% marks in Mathematics or Computer Science or its equivalent examination from a single recognized board. B. A. Prog. with Psychology: The candidate must have passed Class XII or its equivalent examination from a single recognized board.

SOL DU Admission 2023: Check Fee Structure

Under Graduate Programs Fee Structure Rs 18370 Bachelor of Management Studies Rs 18370 Bachelor of Business Administration (FIA) Rs 8320 B.A. (Hons.) – English Rs 8320 B.A. (Hons.) – Political Science Rs 8320 B.A. (Hons.) – Economics Rs 8320 B. Com (Hons.) Rs 7820 B. Com. Rs 7820 B. A. Program Rs 10,820 B. A. Prog. With Computer Applications Rs 21, 370 B. A. Prog. With Psychology

SOL DU Admission 2023: Check Seat Matrix

There is no seat limit (except B. A. Prog. with Computer Application & B. A. Prog. with Psychology) hence candidates have to take direct admission in the programmes offered by the Department/School. However, candidate has to posses minimum eligibility of the programme.

The University of Delhi established the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), Faculty of Open Learning, and Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the aegis of the Campus of Open Learning/School of Open Learning, University of Delhi in 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the prospectus shared above.

