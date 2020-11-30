New Delhi: After helping migrant workers during the lockdown time, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is now ready to help aspiring medical students with a scholarship. While launching the scholarship, Sonu said it will provide the students with a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each which will help them in getting admissions to medical schools in foreign countries. Also Read - Twitter Engagement Rankings: Kunal Kamra, Tejashwi Yadav Score Big | Full List of Winners

Prior to this, Sonu had launched several programmes for underprivileged citizens in the country during the Covid-19 lockdown. This time, Sonu Sood asked the students to make the country a ‘healthy nation’. Also Read - Sonu Sood on Being Named State Icon of Punjab: 'Overwhelmed And Extremely Grateful'

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Sonu Sood said he wants every child who dreams of becoming a doctor to be a doctor. Also Read - CBSE Announces Scholarship For Single Girl Child For +2: Here’s How to Apply

“I want every child who dreams to become a doctor to be a doctor. I am here to announce the launch of http://SONUISM.ORG! It’s my scholarship program in association with ISM EDUTECH to help needy students fulfill the dreams of becoming a DOCTOR, let’s make a healthy nation,” he said in a tweet.

I want every child who dreams to become a doctor to be a doctor. Iam here to announce the launch of https://t.co/ijxRMbqSRm!

It’s my scholarship program in association with ISM EDUTECH to help needy students fulfill the dreams of becoming a DOCTOR, let’s make a healthy nation. pic.twitter.com/JkDU7Oek4o — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2020

Known as SONUISM programme, the scholarship is meant for medical students of India and it is an acronym for ‘Scholarship Offered to Needy and Underprivileged Indian Medical Students Abroad’. This programme will help medical students find colleges in foreign countries.

Launched in collaboration with ISM EDUTECH, the SONUISM programme will help medical students from India seek admission into medical colleges in several countries across the world such as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Tajikistan.

Apart from launching the scholarship, the actor has also launched an educational initiative in memory of his mother namely Prof Saroj Sood Scholarship which offered students pursuing engineering courses a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh each.