New Delhi: In a significant development, students across the country, very soon, will no longer have to depend on cut-off marks to secure admission to colleges and universities of their choice. This is because the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) is all set to do away with the system of cut-off marks, instead of introducing a Common Test Exam (CTE).

As per reports, the ministry has proposed setting up a National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the CTE. Currently, a high-powered panel is said to be working on this proposal, after having received the approval on the format of the CTE. The proposal was mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP), which was drafted in June.

Under the proposal, a list of candidates will be published on the basis of their performance in the CTE. Colleges will then be able to admit students who have done well, not just those who have scored high marks.

The NTA, once fully functional, will act as a single-window system for all kind of exams. It will also relieve the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All India Committee of Technical Education (AICTE) relieve them from the responsibility of conducting exams.

The development comes after questions were raised recently on the trend of ‘99% marks’. There were also concerns that many times, cut-offs of top colleges are so high that many deserving students miss out on admission. The Centre, too, had admitted in Parliament that this is not a ‘normal thing.’