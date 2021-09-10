South East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for 432 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR — secr.indianrailways.gov.in or apprenticeshipindia.org. Online applications will begin tomorrow, i.e., on 11 September, 2021 and end on 10 October, 2021.Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 2207 Post Graduate Assistant Posts on trb.tn.nic.in | Details Here

The applications have been invited for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. Readers can check the eligibility, selection process, and official notification here. Also Read - ICAI Recruitment 2021 for Assistant, UDC and LDC Post: Download Notification on icai.org | Know Salary, Eligibility Here

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution. The age limit of the candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age. Also Read - Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021: Download Your RPSC Hall Ticket With This DIRECT LINK | Exam Date And Other Details

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation( with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both ( establishment rule 201/2017).

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Apprenticeship Training

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year for each trade. They will be paid a stipend during their training as per the rules of the State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship. The selected candidates or, if he is minor, his guardian has to enter into a contract of apprenticeship with the employer.

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Check Official Notification Here