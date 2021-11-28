New Delhi: The South Eastern Railway(SER) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of the Goods Guard category against the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of South Eastern Railway(SER), rrcser.co.in.Also Read - MECON Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Managerial Posts on meconlimited.co.in Before Dec 25

A total of 520 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Associate Professor, And Other Posts By This Date | Check Details

South Eastern RailwayRecruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Engineer, Supervisor Posts on @careers.bhel.in Before Dec 7

The commencement of submission of the online application is November 24, 2021.

Note, the last date for submission of the online application is December 23, 2021.

South Eastern RailwayRecruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Goods Guard: 520 Posts

South Eastern RailwayRecruitment 2021: Selection Process

Note, a candidate selection will be made strictly as per merit in the CBT (Computer Based Test).

South Eastern RailwayRecruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must note the age limit for the post is 42 years. However, there are certain age relaxations for reserved candidates.

South Eastern RailwayRecruitment 2021: How to Apply