South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. South Indian Bank Ltd (SIB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in Scale I Cadre and Probationary Clerk. Both Freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the above posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —southindianbank.com. The online application will begin from today, January 5, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before January 11, 2022. For more details on the South Indian Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 29200; Registration Begins on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Today

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - IPR Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Several Posts on ipr.res.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Probationary Officers in Scale I Cadre

Probationary Clerk

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 272 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 10

The Online Application form begins from: January 05, 2022.

The last date to submit the SIB Online Application: January 11, 2022.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022:Eligibility Criteria

PO Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Engineering Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.OR X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC, Graduation & any Post Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

PO Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Clerk Fresher: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream.

Clerk Experienced: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream and minimum 2 years in Clerical Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Age Limit

PO Fresher and Clerk Fresher: 26 Years

PO Experienced and Clerk Experienced: 28 years

Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online test. The exam will be held in the month of February 2022. Qualifying students will be called for an interview. Candidates belonging to the General categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 800 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 200.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 11, 2022, through the official website —southindianbank.com.